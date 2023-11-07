2 people injured in serious crash on busy Alpharetta road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized after being freed from vehicles they were trapped in during a crash in Alpharetta Tuesday morning.

Firefighters, police, and EMS crews responded to a vehicle crash in at Windward Parkway and Westfield Drive at 10:11 a.m.

When crews arrived they found a Dodge Ram truck and a Chevrolet Equinox SUV involved in the crash with heavy damage.

Two people was trapped inside their vehicle.

Crews from Fire Engine and Truck 81 were able to extricate the trapped people and they were taken to area hospitals with varying injuries.

Details have not been provided yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police closed Westfield Drive completely and one lane of Windward Parkway at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

