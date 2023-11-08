Atlanta United wins over Columbus Crew to stay alive in playoffs

ATLANTA — Atlanta United stayed alive in Major League Soccer playoffs Tuesday night with a win over the Columbus Crew.

Atlanta defeated Columbus, 4-2, in front of a rowdy home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was announced as the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, finished with a goal and two assists.

Xande Silva, Edwin Mosquera and Thiago Almada, who missed the first playoff game, added goals for Atlanta.

The first round series now shifts back to Columbus for Game 3 with the winner advancing to the next round.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Search widens for suspects in Atlanta school bus crash, Officer-Involved Shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group