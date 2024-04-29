Ga. woman drowns after her fishing line gets tangled in a tree

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is dead after she tried to untangle her fishing line from a tree and fell into a pond, according to WMAZ.
Margie Sheppard, 72, was fishing with her grandson Saturday morning in Baldwin County.
Around 10 a.m., her fishing line got stuck in a tree. When she stood up in the boat to untangle it, she lost her balance and fell in.
Her adult grandson pulled her out of the water and gave her CPR, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Her grandson was not identified.
