Atlanta police officer suffers medical emergency, dies in parking lot before shift, police say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer has died after officials say he suffered a medical emergency.

Atlanta police officials told Channel 2 Action News that the officer was found in his personal vehicle in the parking lot of the Atlanta Public Safety Annex on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway before his shift.

Channel 2 Action News cameras captured law enforcement officers at Grady Memorial Hospital late Thursday night.

Atlanta police, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State police units all responded to the hospital.

Authorities have not specified the officer’s cause of death.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

The death remains under investigation.

