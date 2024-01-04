Ga. man burned over 75% of his body after trying to open bag of chips with a lighter, officials say

DALTON, Ga. — A 75-year-old Georgia man was burned over 75% of his body after he tried to open a bag of chips with a lighter.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Sir Lancelot Place in Dalton around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the man, who hasn’t been identified, was using a lighter to open a bag of chips when he wasn’t able to do it with his hands.

While he was trying to open the bag, he accidentally set himself on fire while sitting in a recliner.

Maintenance workers used a hose to control the recliner fire. The man was rushed to a Chattanooga hospital with third-degree burns over 75% of his body. He was later taken to a burn center. His current condition has not been released.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if the bag of chips helped spark it.

Chips are said to be highly flammable because of their oil content.

