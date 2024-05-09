LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning, flash flood warning in effect for multiple counties

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of storms over north Georgia Thursday morning with the risk for embedded strong to severe storms.

This comes after the first round had a history of producing flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and hail Wednesday night and during the overnight hours.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked multiple tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the night. A tornado watch is still in effect until 4 a.m. in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says another round of strong and severe storms will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta area on Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main impacts. A brief spin-up tornado remains possible.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:55 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Madison and Oglethorpe counties until 4:30 a.m.

3:19 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is effect for Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties until 4:00 a.m.

3:01 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Barrow, Forsyth, Hall and Jackson counties until 3:45 a.m.

2:55 a.m.

New severe thunderstormw arning just issued for parts of Forsyth, Hall, Jackson, and Barrow Counties. 60 mph wind gusts aong with hail possible with this storm. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/X1YDmyAbZY — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 9, 2024

2:42 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Dawson, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin and Pickens counties until 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Flash flooding is a big concern this morning over the north Georgia mountains where as much as 3-5"+ of rain has fallen in training thunderstorms. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VzaMNKPdIO — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 9, 2024

2:17 a.m.

Still tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms over the mountains, though intensity has diminished some for now.



Stay weather aware. Another round coming later this morning! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/tFl3HAfhMw — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 9, 2024

2:11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Chattooga, Floyd, and Gordon counties until 3:00 a.m.

1:03 a.m.

TORNADO THREAT: We're on live now tracking tornado warnings over the north Georgia mountains and that severe risk... Posted by Brian Monahan, WSB on Wednesday, May 8, 2024

12:33 a.m.

A Tornado Warning has expired for Clay County, North Carolina in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area.

12:28 A.M.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Chattooga and Walker counties until 1:15 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

A tornado warning extended for Clay County, North Carolina in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area until 12:30 a.m.

