Fake $100 bills lead to chase on I-75 topping speeds over 130 MPH with 6-year-old in vehicle

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A driver is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a chase along Interstate 75.

According to Georgia State Patrol, on Saturday, Cartersville police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man who was attempting to use fake $100 bills at a local business.

Officials said the driver drove away from the traffic stop and got onto I-75 traveling north.

Cartersville officers told GSP that the vehicle was clocked going over 130 miles per hour near mile marker 293 and that they lost track of the vehicle.

After some time, troopers conducted a PIT maneuver near milepost 318, ending the chase.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested. Authorities later learned that the suspect was reportedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

GSP also found a 6-year-old girl in the vehicle. The child was unharmed and turned over to next of kin.

It’s unclear what charges the driver is facing. His identity has not been released.

