Damaging wind gusts, hail possible with another round of strong to severe storms

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of storms over north Georgia Thursday morning with the risk for embedded strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the first round of storms from Wednesday night are gradually moving east out of the area. These storms have had a history of producing flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and hail overnight.

Another round of strong and severe storms will move into northwest Georgia near or just after daybreak. This will move through metro Atlanta later this morning. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

A tornado watch is still in effect until 4 a.m. in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms as they move across north Georgia Thursday, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Thursday morning:

Tracking storms over north Georgia this morning with the risk for embedded strong to severe storms

Damaging wind gusts, hail main impact

A brief spin-up tornado remains possible

Another round of strong and severe storms likely later this morning into this afternoon

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, brief tornadoes possible

Channel 2 Action News was at a scene in Dalton, Ga. where wind damage tore down part of a gas station and flooding spread nearby, before starting to drain away.

If you have any damage photos or videos and can safely send them, you can share your weather photos with us here.













