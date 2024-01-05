7 metro Atlanta family members, including 6 kids, lost at sea after storm hits their boat in Haiti

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County family was celebrating the holidays in Haiti when tragedy struck.
The family was on a boat excursion while visiting Haiti on Dec. 30 when a storm overpowered their ship.
Seven of them, six of whom are children, were thrown out of the boat and lost at sea.
The family says they took canoes out into the ocean in a desperate attempt to rescue their loved ones.
