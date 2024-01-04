TSA official forged signature on deed, leading to Atlanta arrest, Florida police say

ATLANTA — New details are being released about what prompted the arrest of a high-ranking TSA official at the Atlanta airport last week.

Maxine McManaman was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after an international flight on Dec. 28. Police formally arrested her and took her to the Clayton County Jail.

A TSA spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that McManaman, the assistant federal security director, was arrested on a non-work-related charge out of St. Lucie County, Florida.

Port St. Lucie police said on Thursday that her arrest stemmed from an investigation into exploitation of a family member with dementia that started in April 2023.

Investigators say that in Dec. 2022, McManaman prepared a quitclaim deed that listed herself and Delroy Chambers as the grantees.

Clayton County jail records list McManaman’s middle name as Chambers, but police have not confirmed the relationship between the two.

The back of the deed included the signatures of McManaman, with the letters POA, and Chambers listed as grantors. Investigators say the grantor could not have signed the document because they were in Atlanta when the document was signed in Florida.

Police say both McManaman and Chambers falsified the quitclaim deed.

Chambers was arrested on Dec. 20 on two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, two counts of forgery and simple neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. He has since bonded out of the St. Lucie County Jail.

McManaman is still being held in the Clayton County Jail where she awaits extradition to St. Lucie County where she will face one charge of forgery.

