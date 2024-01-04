Atlanta

TSA official arrested in Atlanta on warrant out of Florida

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A high-ranking TSA official is now facing charges after being arrested in Atlanta last week.

The employee, whose identity has not been released, had an outstanding warrant out of Florida on a non-work-related charge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta detained the employee, who is in a management position at the Atlanta airport, after arriving from an international flight on Dec. 28.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The employee is currently on leave pending further law enforcement action.

Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm the identity of the employee and learn more about the warrant she was arrested on.

