TSA official arrested in Atlanta on warrant out of Florida

ATLANTA — A high-ranking TSA official is now facing charges after being arrested in Atlanta last week.
The employee, whose identity has not been released, had an outstanding warrant out of Florida on a non-work-related charge.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta detained the employee, who is in a management position at the Atlanta airport, after arriving from an international flight on Dec. 28.
“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off-duty. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 27-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly house fire in Cherokee County
- 2-month-old Georgia baby dies after fight with RSV
- South Fulton crime scene investigator fired after crashing city SUV, getting DUI on New Year’s Eve
The employee is currently on leave pending further law enforcement action.
Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm the identity of the employee and learn more about the warrant she was arrested on.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group