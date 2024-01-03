Woman dies in Cherokee County house fire, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after a fire in Cherokee County on Tuesday night, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Cherokee firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Vaughn Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
After their arrival, firefighters found the woman and removed her from the home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She was taken to Northside Hospital in Cherokee County. She was pronounced dead in the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
Officials did not identify the woman.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I saw her spirit rise:’ Family remembers woman killed after being hit by vehicle, thrown off I-20
- As YSL trial resumes, APD officer testifies, recalls previous incidents with one of co-defendants
- Businesses along Cheshire Bridge Road struggling once again after another fire closes road
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group