Woman dies in Cherokee County house fire, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has died after a fire in Cherokee County on Tuesday night, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Cherokee firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 7000 block of Vaughn Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

After their arrival, firefighters found the woman and removed her from the home.

She was taken to Northside Hospital in Cherokee County. She was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Officials did not identify the woman.

