Savannah Chrisley says prison is retaliating against father for speaking out on living conditions

ATLANTA — Reality star Savannah Chrisley says her father, Todd, is being retaliated against after he spoke out about the conditions he says he’s living in inside a federal prison in Florida.

Todd Chrisley spoke with NewsNation last month saying that prisoners were being fed expired food, rats and squirrels were roaming the facility, and that there was black mold in the prison.

He also said he was being blackmailed inside the prison walls.

“There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection,” Todd Chrisley said at the time.

Now, his daughter is speaking out once again, to say her father is facing retaliation because of that interview.

“They have gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety,” Savannah Chrisley said Wednesday night on NewsNation.

Savannah Chrisley said she has received anonymous letters and heard recordings from staff at the prison, describing the repercussions her father is facing.

“They have to find something he’s in violation of, so I have heard they’re going to the extent of planting cellphones, drugs, going through his lockers, so that they can send him to a (state) facility and truly behind bars,” Savannah Chrisley said.

The younger Chrisley has been a vocal advocate about the living conditions she says her parents are living in since reporting to federal prison in January last year.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are in the process of appealing their conviction.

