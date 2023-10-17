Jonesboro mayor says allegations of misconduct are just a political witch hunt

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor said an investigative report regarding allegations of misconduct is a political witch hunt.

“I just want to do what I was elected to do,” Sartor said.

Sartor spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln Tuesday about the findings from an independent investigative report.

The 46-page report details several incidents related to Sartor’s alleged conduct as mayor, including claims of erratic behavior and of using city resources for personal use.

“I knew it was going to hold a lot of allegations that were untrue,” Sartor said.

Jonesboro council members requested for an independent investigation to be done by attorney Tracy Lawson after several complaints were made against the mayor since getting elected in March 2023.

The report was requested by council members on September 11 and was finalized and submitted to the city by Lawson on October 11.

“I’m extremely frustrated because first of all the report was leaked out,” Sartor said.

Sartor said the findings from this report should have not been made public yet, due to a temporary restraining order signed by a Clayton County Judge prohibiting the publication of this report.

Sartor the restraining order was in place to not interfere with an ongoing GBI investigation and court proceedings related to some of these allegations.

Sartor suspects someone on the Jonesboro City Council leaked the report.

The city attorney told Channel 2 Action News that the council did not authorize the release of this report.

The report lists several incidents related to Sartor’s conduct as mayor.

One allegation claims Sartor violated state law and city ordinance after the mayor brought a firearm into City Hall back in August.

Sartor showed Lincoln what happened in her office on August 29.

She said she was working with Jonesboro Police Lieutenant Godreque Newsom on an administrative matter.

When reaching in her drawer for a ruler, she said she was moving her handgun to her purse and never pointed the weapon or threatened Newsom.

“He didn’t flinch, he didn’t reach for his gun because I would have said what are you reaching for your gun for,” she said.

Newsom feels differently.

He told Lincoln over the phone that he was in fear for his safety.

In a letter Newsom sent to Police Chief Tommy Henderson he said the mayor pointed the gun in his direction when taking it out of the drawer.

He said it was an unexpected action that left him feeling assaulted and in fear.

Sartor said Newsom never expressed his alarm about the incident.

She showed Channel 2 Action News surveillance video of Newsom leaving her office where she said he did not appear like he was in fear.

Channel 2 Action News learned after Henderson was notified, that the Jonesboro City Council held an executive meeting excluding Sartor.

During that meeting, Sartor said the council voted to ban her from entering the facility following that incident.

“Asking for my property is an indirect way of asking me to step down,” Sartor said.

Sartor said after several attempts to meet with city leaders she went to the state.

A Clayton County judge issued a temporary order on Tuesday overriding city council’s ruling.

Sartor said she carries a weapon on her since getting elected as Jonesboro’s first African American mayor because she’s received several threats.

The report also claims Sartor is allegedly using city staff and resources for personal use.

Lawson highlights in the report an officer was asked to drive Sartor and two family members to the Beyoncé concert.

The report claims the family members were dropped off at Mercedes-Benz stadium and the officer later dropped Sartor off at a hotel in Buckhead near Lenox Mall for a hip-hop party where musician Big Boi from Outkast was hosting.

Sartor told Lincoln she denies those allegations.

“95% of my time as mayor when doing business I travel alone without security,” she said.

According to the report, Henderson has approved the spending of about $50,000 in overtime this year.

Officers working overtime for the mayor account for 10 percent to 15 percent of that amount.

The report also lists allegations that Sartor requested employees to make campaign contributions.

A complaint filed by a reserve officer, who was in line to get hired, claims Sartor asked him for a campaign contribution.

The officer claims after notifying higher command Sartor allegedly revoked the job offer.

“Absolutely untrue, I figured they would try to do anything they could to get me out of office,” Sartor said.

Sartor was elected as the city’s first Black mayor in Spring of 2023 after winning a special election to fill the term of previous Mayor Joy Day, who resigned in November of 2022.

Sartor is currently up for reelection.

Lawson recommended in the report a forensic audit into Sartor’s spending as mayor should be conducted.

She also recommends additional interviews of former employees, department directors, and supervisors about any threats or hostile working conditions under Sartor’s leadership.

The GBI confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that their investigation into the gun incident is ongoing.

The City Attorney told Channel 2 Action News they cannot make additional comments about ongoing legal matters.

