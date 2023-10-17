3 dead, including child, after murder-suicide in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a murder-suicide that left three people dead on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to Briarcliff Road in reference to a person down call.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived, they found two adults and one juvenile dead.
Police have not identified the victims or commented on what led up to their deaths.
They say they believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta middle school student found with edible, district officials say
- Georgia has a nearly $11 billion surplus. Does that mean we could see tax rebate checks again?
- Tyler Perry buying new home for 93-year-old woman in land dispute with developers, reports say
Sagamore Hills Elementary School Principal Dr. Karen Williams sent a letter home to parents confirming the child killed was one of their students.
“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of students. Without question, this news is difficult to hear, and we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates,” Dr. Williams wrote.
School counselors will be made available for other students.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group