3 dead, including child, after murder-suicide in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a murder-suicide that left three people dead on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Briarcliff Road in reference to a person down call.

When they arrived, they found two adults and one juvenile dead.

Police have not identified the victims or commented on what led up to their deaths.

They say they believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Sagamore Hills Elementary School Principal Dr. Karen Williams sent a letter home to parents confirming the child killed was one of their students.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of students. Without question, this news is difficult to hear, and we want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates,” Dr. Williams wrote.

School counselors will be made available for other students.

