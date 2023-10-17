Metro Atlanta middle school student found with edible, district officials say

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A student at a metro Atlanta middle school was recently found in possession of a THC edible, according to Fulton County Schools officials.

The Bear Creek Middle School student was found in possession of the edible on Friday afternoon before being dismissed from school.

School Principal Lamar Billups told families in an email that “proper school discipline will be administered.”

“As a parent myself, I know these situations can be unnerving. Hear me loud and clear that students consuming, possessing and/ or distributing these types of substances will not be tolerated,” Billups said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear exactly how the student will be disciplined and whether anyone else was found.

“We remain committed to providing a top-quality education for every child and hope that you will continue to partner with us in this endeavor,” Billups wrote in the email.

Billups advised parents to speak with their children regarding the danger of consuming unknown substances and assured parents this is not the norm at Bear Creek.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Homeowners upset about proposed 90-acre granite mine in Rockdale County

©2023 Cox Media Group