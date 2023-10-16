4 squatters arrested at South Fulton home, neighbors say they ran ‘an illegal strip club’

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — People in a local metro Atlanta community said their nightmare is over after a SWAT team went in and arrested four people they claimed were nuisance neighbors.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went out the city of South Fulton on Monday where police said they found two stolen cars, a stolen gun, stolen IDs, and credit cards inside a home.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News the people who lived in the home kept them up at all times of night, with parties and other nonneighborly activities.

“A lot of partying they had an illegal strip club on the weekends,” one neighbor said.

