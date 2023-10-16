Georgia

Amber Alert issued for 2 young girls after they were taken from Georgia Burger King, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kylann Harper (left), Kylie Horne (center), Kaila Spires (top right), Mikaela Harrell (bottom right)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia officials have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were taken from a Columbus, Ga. Burger King restaurant Sunday morning.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were taken just before 12 p.m. on Sunday by 49-year-old suspect Mikaela Harrell.

Horne is listed at 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Officials say she has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Harper is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Harrell, was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag of TGS7835), believed to be heading towards Ocilla, Ga. Officials say she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds with straight hair.

Officials have also named Kaila Spires as a suspect.

The relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear.

