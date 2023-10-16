Amber Alert issued for 2 young girls after they were taken from Georgia Burger King, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia officials have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were taken from a Columbus, Ga. Burger King restaurant Sunday morning.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were taken just before 12 p.m. on Sunday by 49-year-old suspect Mikaela Harrell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Horne is listed at 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Officials say she has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Harper is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

TRENDING STORIES:

Harrell, was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag of TGS7835), believed to be heading towards Ocilla, Ga. Officials say she is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds with straight hair.

Officials have also named Kaila Spires as a suspect.

The relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear.

Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated with more details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Atlanta police searching for ‘critically missing’ 12-year-old, 14-year-old

©2023 Cox Media Group