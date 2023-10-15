3 shot after man opens fire in middle Georgia Waffle House, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people at a Waffle House.

Bibb County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday, just after 4 a.m., deputies received reports of a person shot at a Waffle House on Chambers Road.

According to the investigation, two men and a woman entered the restaurant, and while paying for their food, another customer inside the restaurant pulled out a weapon and opened fire.

Deputies identified the shooter as 35-year-old Darryes Monteze Hill.

The two men and woman were shot in the leg, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Officials confirmed Hill was also shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at the hospital.

There were no other injuries reported in this incident.

Hill was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Waffle House officials for a statement but has not received a response.

