Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.
According to Atlanta Police, at approximately 10:39 a.m., officers were flagged down at 360 Peachtree Street NE about a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
APD is still investigating.
