Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car

Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, at approximately 10:39 a.m., officers were flagged down at 360 Peachtree Street NE about a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

APD is still investigating.

