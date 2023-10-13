Customs agent arrested after going to East Point park for sex, police say he’s not the only one

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point police say people going to Sykes Park for sex has become a growing problem.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan says the recent arrest of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent shows just how widespread the problem is.

“This is happening in the middle of the day, this arrest was made at 6:30 in the afternoon,” Buchanan told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Buchanan says the majority of the individuals arrested do not live within the city limits of East Point.

“We’ve been put on some type of app on social media so now we’re known as a meeting space for this type of behavior,” he said.

Thursday, 37-year-old Garret Reinhart’s arrest marks a growing list of people arrested for meeting at Sykes Park to have sex.

“They’re committing these acts in public on picnic tables and we can’t have that,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan says Reinhart was communicating with an undercover City of East Point police officer on a popular dating app. According to documents Channel 2 Action News exclusively obtained, Reinhart allegedly explicitly asked for a sexual favor, messaging " Hey, are you free to [expletive] me?”

Police say when Reinhart arrived at the park he was placed under arrest. The incident report says officers found condoms and lubricant on him.

Channel 2 Action News learned Reinhart has more than 10 years of service with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

Police say of the dozens of people who’ve been arrested, the majority are working professionals.

“Go to a hotel, do not come to our park,” Buchanan said.

Reinhart was charged with conspiracy and loitering.

