People told to avoid area after police swarm on Stone Mountain neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are conducting an investigation in a Stone Mountain neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Police say they are investigating in the area of Juliette Road and Wood Bend Drive.

NewsChopper 2 is flying over the area.

NewsChopper 2 says the police investigation is spread out over a very large area and officers appear to be conducting a search.

They say the scene is still active and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show several police units along Hwy. 78 near the Memorial Drive exit where they have the right lane blocked.

Details on what led up to the police response have not been released.

