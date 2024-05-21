Douglas County sheriff candidate arrested on battery-family violence charge

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A candidate running in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office race turned himself over to police on Tuesday on charges connected to a family violence case.

Shedarren Fanning faces simple assault, battery-family violence, cruelty to children in third-degree and obstruction charges in Gwinnett County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fanning, who has worked an an officer with the Atlanta Police Department, is one of three candidates running in the Douglas County Sheriff primary on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on his personal account, Fanning denied the allegations.

“Apparently I’m a fugitive on the run From Gwinnett today. This is why Douglas County needs change they want to win so bad they will use anyone and say anything. Please stop believing the rumors and stop believing falsified police reports that are being generated on Election Day and focus on the election this is key to Changing a big corruption problem we have in Law enforcement.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gwinnett County police for the full incident report.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News throughout the day for the latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Mail issues at metro Atlanta postal facility may be improving after months of delays





©2024 Cox Media Group