‘This might be a typo.’ Georgia man receives speeding ticket for $1.4 million

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County man said he was stunned when he got a speeding ticket, and the fine was more than $1 million.

Connor Cato told WSAV-TV that he was driving home on Sept. 2, when he was pulled over by the Georgia State Patrol for driving 90 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Cato said he knew he was going to get a ticket for super speeding, but never anticipated getting a fine for more than $1 million.

“$1.4 million the lady told me on the phone,” Cato told WSAV. “I said, ‘This might be a typo’ and she said, ‘No sir, you either pay the amount on the ticket or you come to court on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m.’”

The TV station contacted the Savannah Records Court about the fine, and it said that fines like what Cato received are common practice in the Savannah area to make sure super speeders appear in court.

Officials told WSAV that the fine is used as a deterrent and that Cato will not be ordered to pay the fee that appears on the ticket.

