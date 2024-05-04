Woman says boyfriend beat her, threatened to shoot dog, tried setting house on fire and more

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County deputies have arrested a man whose girlfriend accused him of a long list of assaults and holding her hostage.

Investigators spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend, 26-year-old Connor Ridley, beat her, slammed her head against the floor, bit her and wouldn’t let her leave their house before he ran off into the woods.

Deputies say they could clearly see that she was injured.

She told investigators that in the past, Ridley has threatened to shoot her dog, fired shots inside and outside of their home and tried to set several fires inside the house.

Investigators started a manhunt and found Ridley a short time later.

He’s currently being held in the Haralson County Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault, battery, false imprisonment, reckless conduct, attempt to commit arson and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

