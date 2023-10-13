Braves players express disappointment with NLDS exit, say fans have ‘every right’ to not be happy

PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves will head home with a sour taste in their mouths after another early exit in Major League Baseball postseason. The Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the National League Division Series for the second year in a row.

The Braves posted one of the best-regular seasons in the franchise’s history with 104 wins and record-setting marks from their stars. But the postseason is a different animal and Atlanta drew a tough matchup against a red-hot Philadelphia team.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo caught up with the players in the clubhouse, where they expressed a mix of emotions after the Game 4 loss.

“You have dreams and aspirations of winning a World Series. To come up short again, it stinks,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud. “October is hard. It’s hard to get here and it’s hard to advance. Everybody wants to get to the next round... and it shows regardless of if you have the best record or if you don’t.”

[READ: Braves’ postseason ends in NLDS loss to Phillies for second year in a row]

Starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who gave up a pair of home runs in the loss, said he isn’t making excuses and knows the fans want answers.

“I’m sure there are a lot of Braves fans out there that aren’t happy. And they have every right to be that way. We got nobody to blame but ourselves,” Strider said. “I can tell you this: We’re going to give it everything we have over the next year to get back to this position and make sure we don’t have it happen this way again.”

You can watch the full interviews below.

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider

RAW VIDEO: Spencer Strider says fans have "every right" to not be happy with team's performance

Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter

RAW VIDEO: A.J. Minter says Braves 'couldn't be more sorry for not getting the job done' in NLDS

Braves first baseman Matt Olson

Matt Olson on NLDS loss to Phillies: 'They played better than us'

Braves centerfield Michael Harris II

RAW VIDEO: Braves outfielder Michael Harris II says NLDS loss feels like last year over again

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud

Travis d'Arnaud on Braves early exit in playoffs: "It stinks."

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies

RAW VIDEO: Ozzie Albies discusses another early playoff exit to Phillies

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group