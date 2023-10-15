RED ALERT: At least 4 injured in crash that shut down I-75, GDOT officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have shut down an interstate after a crash.

Georgia Department of Transportation told Triple Team Traffic just before 5:30 a.m., officials were alerted to a crash on I-75 SB at Hudson Bridge in Henry County.

According to the crash investigation, the crash involved two big rigs and two SUVs.

Authorities said at least four people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

🚨 RED ALERT Stockbridge: I-75/sb shut down n. of Hudson Bridge (Exit 224), bad crash. Delays from I-675. Take Hwy. 42/23. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/vCGVQojsk4 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 15, 2023

The conditions and identities of the victims have not been released.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

It is still being determined how long the road will be closed.

