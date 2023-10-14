Crash involving several cars leads to major police presence in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of DeKalb County police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a major crash at a busy intersection.

Officers and troopers responded to the area of Memorial Drive and North Hairston Road on Saturday afternoon.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene count at least three cars that appear to have been involved in a wreck.

Police have not released details about the crash or if anyone was injured.

Eyewitnesses who saw the crash tell Channel 2 Action News that the driver got out of his car and tried running away, but was stopped by police and put in the back of a patrol car.

They saw another person walked up to the police car, opened the door and attempted to hit the driver, who then escaped from the car and ran off again.

This is the same area where a murder suspect, Demetrius Nicholas, shot at a DeKalb County deputy and injured him.

