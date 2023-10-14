Cobb County man drowns while dropping anchor in west Georgia lake, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man drowned Saturday morning, according to deputies.
Deputies in Troup County say they were called to West Point Lake near the Liberty Hill access area just after 7:30 a.m. to a possible drowning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators learned three men were on a boat when one went over the front while dropping the anchor and went into the water.
Dive teams searched for hours and eventually found 33-year-old Johnathon Alvarado’s body at 1:15 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI investigating death of man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting K9
- Urinalysis confirms commissioner had cannabis in system during combative incident at sports bar
- Georgia doctor ordered to pay more than $27 million for submitting false claims
Authorities say Alvarado’s death appears to be a tragic accident.
Charges are not expected to be filed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group