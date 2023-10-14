Cobb County man drowns while dropping anchor in west Georgia lake, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man drowned Saturday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies in Troup County say they were called to West Point Lake near the Liberty Hill access area just after 7:30 a.m. to a possible drowning.

Investigators learned three men were on a boat when one went over the front while dropping the anchor and went into the water.

Dive teams searched for hours and eventually found 33-year-old Johnathon Alvarado’s body at 1:15 p.m.

Authorities say Alvarado’s death appears to be a tragic accident.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

