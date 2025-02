ATLANTA — Atlanta police have cleared the campus of Clark Atlanta University after investigating a bomb threat.

Officers were called to 223 James P. Brawley Drive SW on Thursday afternoon, which is the address for the university.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they have since cleared the reported threat.

No injuries are being reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group