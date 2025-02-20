Major fentanyl, meth bust caught on camera in Gwinnett grocery store parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fentanyl bust in a grocery store parking lot led to the arrest of three suspects after Gwinnett County deputies moved in quickly Wednesday evening.

The bust took place around 5 p.m. at El Agave Supermarket on Singleton Road, where undercover officers conducted an operation that caught witnesses off guard.

“We just saw a big commotion. We saw undercover officers coming out of their vehicles, which was undercover as well,” store owner Jeffrey Delgado told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Deputies arrested Henry Valencia-Salazar, 21, at the location near Norcross. Two roommates, Heidy Conde-Ascosta, 25, and Gian Rizzon-Dimeo, 19, were arrested the same day at their apartment nearby, according to jail records.

An undercover buy at the shopping center led investigators to an apartment on Pirkle Road, where they discovered more than 14 grams of fentanyl and 9,000 grams of methamphetamine, according to warrants. Sheriff’s deputies also seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, PCP and bags to allegedly distribute drugs.

Wednesday’s bust comes after the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that it had seized 23 kilograms of methamphetamine and made two drug-related arrests with assistance from the FBI.

“I think everyone can agree it’s a good thing, right? We don’t want those type of things in our community,” Delgado said.

The owner said his store, which opened eight months ago, has been embraced by the community and he appreciated the law enforcement officers involved.

“I asked him, ‘Did everything go well?’ He said it did. So I said, ‘Thank you for everything,’” Delgado said.

All three suspects remain in the Gwinnett County Jail facing multiple drug charges and are being held without bond.

