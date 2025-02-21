Young Thug wants back cars, cash and jewelry seized during YSL raid

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug will have a hearing on Friday as he tries to get back some of his possessions seized during his arrest.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following developments in the rapper’s case since his arrest in May 2022 as part of a sweeping gang indictment.

After the longest criminal trial in state history, the rapper pleaded guilty with a non-negotiated plea in the YSL RICO case back in October.

With the rapper now out of prison and on probation, his attorneys are now trying to get back items seized during the initial raid. That includes $149,426 in cash, expensive jewelry and luxury cars.

Among the rapper’s fleet is a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, 2022 Porsche 911, 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach and two Mercedes-Benz AMG GTs.

The civil hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Fulton County courthouse. It will be before the same judge that presided over the YSL trial.

Channel 2 Action News at Noon will have an update if any decisions are made during the hearing.

