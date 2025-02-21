Federal prosecutors say Julie Chrisley’s supervised release sentence should be readjusted

ATLANTA — While it won’t mean that Julie Chrisley will be getting out of federal prison any sooner, federal prosecutors filed a brief Thursday saying the court added two years to her supervised release when she was resentenced in September.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in 2019.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. The couple were later found guilty.

After initially appealing her case, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence and sent the case back to the lower court for her to be resentenced.

The judge in Georgia’s Northern District Court resentenced Julie Chrisley to 7 years in jail. But according to the brief filed on Thursday, she also sentenced her to two more years of supervised release.

Prosecutors admitted in the document Thursday, that the judge got it wrong.

“The five-year term of supervised release on counts 7 and 12 is plain error because it exceeds the maximum term authorized by statute,” prosecutors wrote. “In such situations, this Court vacates the district court’s judgment only with respect to the supervised release term and remands with instructions to correct that issue.”

RELATED NEWS:

Counts 7 and 12 were for wire fraud and obstruction of justice, respectively.

Prosecutors said they too missed the change and neither side objected to the sentence during September’s hearing.

But now prosecutors are asking the appeals court to have the case sent back to district court to resentence Julie Chrisley to the same terms, but this time with 5 years supervised release.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

©2025 Cox Media Group