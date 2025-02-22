‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect could be in Atlanta

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a shooting suspect.

Deputies say 27-year-old Sergio Ramirez Gonzalez, also known as Albino Ramirez, was involved in a shooting on Feb. 21 in Shady Dale.

Investigators did not share details about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the victim.

They say they are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to find him.

He may possibly be in the Eatonton or Atlanta areas.

Deputies say Ramirez Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 706-468-4930.

