RHOA star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband in ICE custody, reports say

ATLANTA — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Nigerian citizen Simon Guobadia, is currently being detained by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Guobadia is currently being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s records obtained by Us Weekly show.

His current status is listed as “in ICE custody,” the outlet reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News reported that Guobadia’s latest attempt at becoming a naturalized citizen had been denied.

He first came to the U.S. in 1982 before overstaying his visa and was declared deportable in 1985. He returned to the U.S. in 1986 and once again overstayed his work visa.

After several arrests and being deported to Nigeria in the 1990s, Guobadia formally applied for citizenship in 2016, but was denied.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams and Guobadia married in 2022, but the reality star filed for divorce from Guobadia in early 2024 after just 15 months of marriage.

In November, Guobadia filed a lawsuit against Williams asking for $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages over claims of defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy at the hands of his estranged wife.

In the document, Guobadia claims that Williams intentionally and maliciously posted “false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on social media platforms, specifically implying that (Guobadia) suffers from erectile dysfunction.”

Guobadia says in the document that the posts “have caused significant harm to Plaintiff’s personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and inflicted severe emotional distress.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group