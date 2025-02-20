‘RHOA’ star’s estranged husband’s citizenship request denied

ATLANTA — Since the 1980s, Simon Guobadia, Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams’ husband, has been trying to become a U.S. citizen, according to court records.

According to court documents, Guobadia’s latest request for citizenship was denied by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last month.

Guobadia, a Nigerian citizen, initially entered the U.S. in 1982, but overstayed his visa and was declared deportable in 1985. He came back into the country the next year, but once again overstayed his work visa.

In 1987, he was arrested and pleaded guilty to bank and credit card fraud. Over the next few years, he was arrested two more times.

In 1992, Guobadia was deported and physically removed from the U.S. Less than a month later, he was granted permanent residency status under an undisclosed identity, the federal filing says.

Years later, in 2016, he applied for naturalization, but was denied because his previous status was “unlawfully granted.”

Since then, he has filed several complaints and appeals in an effort to become a naturalized citizen, but none of them have been granted.

Guobadia and Williams are currently going through a contentious divorce. The couple became separated in 2024 after just 15 months of marriage.

In November, Guobadia filed a lawsuit against Williams asking for $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages over claims of defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy at the hands of his estranged wife.

In the document, Guobadia claims that Williams intentionally and maliciously posted “false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on social media platforms, specifically implying that (Guobadia) suffers from erectile dysfunction.”

Guobadia says in the document that the posts “have caused significant harm to Plaintiff’s personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and inflicted severe emotional distress.”

