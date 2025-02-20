Carson Beck’s Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini stolen from his Miami home

MIAMI, Fla. — Thieves stole former Georgia and current Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini. They also took a Land Rover that belongs to Miami women’s basketball starter Hanna Cavinder.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WPLG that it happened at the couple’s home sometime Wednesday night.

Beck recently transferred from Georgia to Miami and signed a lucrative NIL deal reportedly between $3-4 million. He purchased his Lamborghini last spring and talked about his love of cars in 2024.

“Have always been a huge car guy, so growing into that and being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s such a large brand name, being able to get that car, it’s a blessing. It’s been awesome,” he told reporters in March.

Police recovered Cavinder’s Land Rover near the home but haven’t located the other luxury cars.

