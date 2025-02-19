7 charged in burglary ring that targeted Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Bobby Portis

Seven men from an alleged South American theft ring that targeted NFL and NBA stars are facing federal charges.

Federal prosecutors in Tampa filed charges on Tuesday against Pablo Zuniga Cartes, 24; Ignacio Zuniga Cartes, 20; Bastian Jimenez Freraut, 25; Jordan Quiroga Sanchez, 22; Bastian Orellano Morales, 23; Alexander Huiaguil Chavez, 24; and Sergio Ortega Cabello, 38, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

They are all from Chile and all were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

They face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Three of the men, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Freraut were photographed with another man posing with a safe and jewelry that was allegedly taken from Bobby Portis’ home last year. Pablo Zungia Cartes was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs shirt in the photo, according to the FBI, an apparent connection to the break-ins that occurred at the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in October 2024.

The Department of Justice said that the burglaries which occurred on Oct. 5 and 7 at Mahomes’ and Kelce’s homes resulted in the taking of jewelry, watches, cash and “other luxury merchandise.” The DOJ said that the Oct. 7 burglary happened when the Chiefs were playing a game in Kansas City.

The FBI said agents linked a burglary at the home of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player while they were playing the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa on Oct. 21. In that case, $167,000 worth of designer watches, a firearm and a luxury suitcase were taken.

On Nov. 2, a Milwaukee Bucks player’s home was broken into while the team was in Tampa and $1.484 million worth of watches, chains, personal items, jewelry and cash were taken, along with a designer suitcase and designer bags, the DOJ said.

On Dec. 19 to the morning of Dec. 20, a Memphis Grizzlies player’s home was burglarized as the team played a game in Memphis. Again, jewelry, watches and luxury bags valued at around $1 million were taken, the DOJ said.

Three of those facing charges this week were also charged on the state and federal level with a burglary in December that targeted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, ABC News reported. His home was broken into on Dec. 9, NBC News reported.

The DOJ said Cabello rented a vehicle that was used in the burglary of Burrow’s home.

The case, according to the DOJ, was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

© 2025 Cox Media Group