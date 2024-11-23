RHOA star sued for defamation by estranged husband amid bitter divorce

ATLANTA — Not only is “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams dealing with drama on the silver screen, but she’s also dealing with drama off of it as she continues to go through a bitter divorce with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

Guobadia filed a complaint in Federal Court on Thursday, asking for $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages over claims of defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy at the hands of Williams.

In the document, Guobadia claims that Williams intentionally and maliciously posted “false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff on social media platforms, specifically implying that (Guobadia) suffers from erectile dysfunction.”

Guobadia says in the document that the posts “have caused significant harm to Plaintiff’s personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and inflicted severe emotional distress.”

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Williams’ Instagram account, where many of these posts were published, she has about 7.7 million followers. The document goes on to say that her posts were reported on by several different media outlets and that the “posts were intentionally crafted to imply that plaintiff suffers from this condition, casting him in a negative and humiliating light.”

Williams and Guobadia married in Nov. 2022 and she filed for divorce 15 months later. According to the document Guobadia is currently living in Dubai.

©2024 Cox Media Group