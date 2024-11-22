A man was the target of a shooting in Suwanee, but they killed his mom instead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Suwanee police are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning, but the intended target of the shooting wasn’t the person who died.

Duluth and Suwanee police responded to the Baxley Village Trail home off of Buford Hwy. NE minutes after the shooting at 2:30 a.m.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson has learned that the drive-by shooter targeted a man, but missed and killed his mom instead.

The woman, who is in her mid-40s, was rushed to Northside Gwinnett Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect lived in the same neighborhood, according to police. As he was driving away from the scene, the suspect crashed into a Dodge Charger, rupturing his own tire. The suspect was then forced to get into another car to continue trying to drive away.

Because officers responded so quickly, the suspect was stopped and arrested as he tried to leave the neighborhood.

Police haven’t commented on why the man was being targeted.

The identities of the woman killed and the suspect have not been released.

Police say this is the first homicide in the City of Suwanee in the last two years.

