Police searching for man selling water on I-20 ramp before shooting 76-year-old

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is sharing surveillance photos of a man they say was involved in the shooting of a 76-year-old man last week.

Officers were called to the I-20 off-ramp along Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. on Nov. 15 where they found a man who had been shot in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the man argued with two “males selling water.” During that argument, police say the man was shot and the suspects ran before they got there.

They are now sharing photos of a man who appears to be buying several bottles of water at a convenience store in the moments before the shooting.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was near the scene when several officers detained several young men not far from where the shooting happened. It’s unclear if they were involved.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group