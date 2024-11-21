Homeowners left with expensive decisions after insurance canceled out of nowhere

ATLANTA — Georgia homeowners are having their insurance canceled out of nowhere and with little explanation.

Homeowners told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray that they are being sent letters citing reasons like old roofs or dangerous trees to cancel their policies.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King told Gray that his office is seeing an increase in cancellation letters from insurance companies.

It’s leaving homeowners with a difficult choice – make expensive repairs or lose your coverage.

