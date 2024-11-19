Dissecting Discord: What you need to know about the platform kids are using across the country

ATLANTA — Teens spend nearly five hours every day on social media platforms, according to a 2023 Gallop survey.

One of those platforms, Discord, was created almost 10 years ago but many parents still don’t know much about it.

Discord is made up of millions of servers. Some are public and some are private, and you need an invitation to join.

Servers break down into channels about specific topics and users can send private messages.

The ways Discord is being used and the dangers you need to look out for, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:





©2024 Cox Media Group