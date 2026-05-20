Driver says he was checking his phone to see which exit to take before deadly I-85 crash

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol has charged a van driver for a crash that killed his passenger on Interstate 85.

The driver told troopers that he was checking his phone to see which exit to take, according to his warrant.

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Antoine Roldan faces a misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree charge for Tuesday’s crash. GSP identified the passenger who died as Eddie Bass.

The rollover crash happened on I-85 northbound near the Buford-Spring Connector just after 6 a.m. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields spotted an overturn van on Channel 2 Action News This Morning traffic cameras.

GSP determined that Roldan was driving at a high speed at the time of the crash.

“The driver made an evasive maneuver, snatching the steering wheel to the right, crossing the gore, and losing control of the van,” GSP said.

Roldan eventually went off the shoulder, hit a barrier and traveled back across the exit lane, according to the GSP report. He then hit a guardrail, which caused the van to flip over. Bass died in the crash.

The arrest warrant says Roldan told troopers he was looking at his phone to check which exit to take when he crossed over the median.

Both Roldan and Bass were not wearing their seatbelts properly at the time of the crash, according to GSP. Roldan was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

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