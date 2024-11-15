CBD, Delta 8 & 9 products legal in Georgia could get you fired

ATLANTA — CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products from gummies to creams to oils all promise to relieve pain and stress.

But Channel 2 Action News Investigates found they can also cause lots of grief by getting you fired.

You can legally buy CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 in Georgia as long as it is derived from hemp, not marijuana and it contains less than .3% THC.

But Channel 2 Action News found those products can still show up just like marijuana on a drug test, and even if it is legal, it can still get you fired.

One chewable Delta 9 gummy promising non-addictive pain relief has left Tim Woody suffering.

“So, in their eyes, you know, I was the hero, and to me, I was,” said Woody.

He recently told his children he lost his job.

“So, I try to help them understand that I’m no longer a special agent. I’m no longer investigator with the board and I’m no longer employed in law enforcement,” said Woody.

He had just celebrated five years at the Georgia Composite Medical Board in September.

“You look proud,” said Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

“I was. I was very proud,” said Woody.

He decided to try the gummy for his psoriatic arthritis pain.

“Once the effects became fully active, I realized that I was in for more than I bargained for. Sleepy. Dizzy. Extremely paranoid. And the next morning when it was time to get up and go to work. I was able to work, but I was fuzzy. I felt like I had a hangover,” said Woody.

Two days later, he took a random drug test at work and failed. Then, managers showed up at his door.

“He said, ‘I need your badge and gun. You’re being terminated.’ And I looked at both of them and I asked them, what did I do wrong?” said Woody.

He said he never took marijuana, only that one gummy.

“How is that wrong? What? That came from a store,” said Woody.

