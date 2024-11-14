Insurance nightmares cost Georgia homeowners thousands of dollars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Burst pipes and trees down on a fence caused thousands of dollars in damage for Georgia homeowners. But when they filed home insurance claims they got stuck with big bills.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray uncovered the tactics some insurance companies are using to avoid paying claims.

Homeowner insurance costs are up 55% since 2019 according to a study by a major insurance broker. But what happens when you need that coverage you pay for each month?

“All these trees came over all of them landing here on the fence,” said Linda Byams.

When a series of trees tumbled down on her DeKalb County home threatening a neighbor’s house, the first thing Byams did was call Allstate.

“They came literally the next day,” said Byams.

Allstate approved the $13,500 of work on the phone and by email in writing.

“They did all of the work. My claim was closed July 13th,” said Byams.

A year later, a collection notice arrived in the mail from a debt collector for the full amount that was supposed to have been paid long ago.

Allstate had gone back and denied the claim retroactively.

“It’s either yes, this is approved in black and white and you stand by what you say or not. Otherwise, why do we have insurance?” asked Byams.

