BioLab faces more than $61,000 in fines after Rockdale County chemical fire

CONYERS, Ga. — An investigation into the chemical fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga. by federal officials found that the company stored its hazardous chemicals improperly.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration learned that the fire started at a company warehouse that stored a variety of chemicals.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on the impacts to the Conyers, Rockdale County and larger metro Atlanta area communities as the chemical fire burned, causing weeks of overnight curfews in some areas.

Now, OSHA is proposing $61,473 in penalties to the chemical company and has issued four serious citations and two “other-than-serious” citations for violations by BioLab.

In January, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock urged federal officials to provide updates on their investigation into the September chemical fire.

As the chemicals burned and sent orange plumes of smoke into the air, 17,000 evacuations took place as interstate closures and shelter-in-place orders were issued by emergency responders.

A November report by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board found that the Rockdale County facility had “experienced a chemical reaction involving material stored in a warehouse, which resulted in multiple fires, extensive off-gassing, and a massive plume of potentially toxic smoke.”

The large plumes of smoke and toxic vapors that followed were what caused the road closures, evacuations and shelter orders. The report said that “ultimately, the warehouse was completely destroyed.”

In the wake of the incident, KIK, the company that owns Bio-Lab, opened up a community assistance center and worked to provide resources to impacted families and businesses, though the plant has since at least partially reopened, angering residents.

Lawsuits against the company have also been filed, with county commissioners saying “enough is enough.”

