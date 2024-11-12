BIOLAB FIRE: Rockdale County neighbors angry after plant partially re-opens

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — People who spent a couple of weeks dealing with the aftermath of a chemical fire that sent toxic smoke over their community continue to seek compensation for their troubles.

Channel 2 Action News stopped by BioLab’s Community Assistance Center to see if people were getting the help they needed.

“We’re here to explain what we went through,” Obie Young told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Young arrived at the center to let the plant know how the Sept. 29 fire and plumes of chemical-filled smoke affected her and her family. They had to evacuate.

“We were coughing, coughing, coughing. The eyes were literally burning so strong that you couldn’t even see,” Young explained.

She had an appointment with the center to see if she had a claim.

Angela Smith was there as well. She says she lost her job and says the smoke affected her health.

“That smoke was bad. You hear me. It was bad,” Smith said.

Jones asked if the center was helping her.

“Well they are,” she responded.

Others say they had trouble getting compensation for their losses.

“They don’t want to give me my wages. They told me, ‘We paid you to evacuate.’ Well, I evacuated with five children,” Keshia Hill said.

The mother explained she works from home and couldn’t take her two computers and printer with her, so she lost wages and wanted to be compensated for that.

Channel 2 Action News also spoke to businesses impacted by the fire.

The owner of Greg Automotive says his business is down 40%. He says customers are concerned since his shop is close to the plant.

“I still get calls from customers asking if it’s safe to be here. I’m like I can’t tell you if it’s safe to be here or not. But we’re here working and doing the best we can with the situation,” he said.

Jones asked if BioLab had compensated him for his troubles.

“I have not contacted BioLab personally and they have not contacted me,” he said. Thomas said he is exploring other avenues to recoup his losses right now.

BioLab’s Community Resource Center is open from Monday through Saturday by appointment. They also have a 24/7 assistance hotline you can call.

The plant says it is committed to supporting impacted area residents and businesses.

