BioLab plant, site of massive chemical fire in Conyers, partially reopens

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The company that owns the BioLab chemical plant in Conyers has announced part of the facility is back up and running again.

A major fire broke out there in late September sending toxic chemicals into the air.

Many nearby residents are angry and still concerned about their health.

On Monday night, just steps away from the partially reopened facility, Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with resident Virginia Lester.

“They way they done messed up our lungs! I didn’t know nothing about them opening,” Lester said.

When she thinks about the massive plume of smoke and flames that had her running for her life that day, she says even a partial plant reopening is hard for her to comprehend.

“This last one was over my apartment. I started running because I thought I was going to be burnt alive because it was so bad,” she said.

BioLab issued a statement about the reopening that said in part:

“BioLab has continued to make significant progress in cleaning up the site at its Conyers facility and supporting the community. The site has now been stabilized, and the company is shifting its resources to a project management phase to continue the cleanup.

BioLab’s Distribution Center at Conyers was cleared by relevant authorities and regulators to reopen on November 4 and resume fulfilling customer orders for finished products, which are used to clean pools and spas. We are grateful that our Conyers team members have returned to work at the Distribution Center and appreciate their continued support and dedication. At this time, the Conyers plant has not resumed manufacturing operations, and any resumption of operations will only be undertaken with approval from authorities and regulators.”

