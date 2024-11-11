MARTA bus involved in deadly car accident along busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Officials are responding to the scene of a fatal crash involving a MARTA bus Monday night.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News there was a fatal accident along Campbellton Road and Honeysuckle Lane. APD said the wreck involved a MARTA bus and another vehicle.

Officials did not say if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No word on the victim’s identity or age.

This is a developing story. We have a photographer headed to the scene and will have the latest information on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

